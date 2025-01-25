Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $482,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

D opened at $53.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.