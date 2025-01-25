Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $484,000 in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,028,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,065,000 after buying an additional 610,397 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,147,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,922,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $26.38 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $921.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

