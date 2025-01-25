16,393 Shares in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
MISL opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07.
First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.