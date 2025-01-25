16,393 Shares in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

MISL opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.