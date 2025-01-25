Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.83.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $200.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.
Further Reading
