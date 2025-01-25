Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $868,000 Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMAB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 892.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 43.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 7.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $21.13 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.20 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

