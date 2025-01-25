Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for RPM International

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for RPM International in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

RPM International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RPM opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.52. RPM International has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 369.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $80,469.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,017.22. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $459,611.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,315.44. This trade represents a 23.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

