Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $559.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 154.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 276,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 168,210 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 518,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 139,734 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 619,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 135,035 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 119,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 106,303 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.