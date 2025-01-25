Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $26.46 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

