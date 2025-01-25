Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 388 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 133.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 98,418 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $2,146,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $499,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.8% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 28,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3,549.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 198,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $108.19 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $1,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,947,726.41. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $968,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $5,106,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

