Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 157,241 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the third quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in ADT by 46.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,577 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

ADT stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

