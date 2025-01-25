Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $918,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.50.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. This represents a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUBB opened at $455.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $326.13 and a 12 month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

