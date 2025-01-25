Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 65,316 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,316 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $434.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 337.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

