Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $17.04.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
