Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

