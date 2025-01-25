Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 10.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $28,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,971,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,825,270.88. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 247,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $16,125,655.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,277 shares in the company, valued at $106,424,460.40. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,086,923 shares of company stock worth $76,381,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

