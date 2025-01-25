Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $944,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 844,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,797,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after buying an additional 55,602 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,662.92. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

