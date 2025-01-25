Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $17,584,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872,846.40. This represents a 40.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $258.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

