Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN opened at $56.51 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

