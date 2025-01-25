NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in NICE by 208.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 89.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NICE by 48.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NICE opened at $161.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NICE

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.