Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Estimate for WS Earnings

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worthington Steel in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Worthington Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Steel’s FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. Worthington Steel has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.40 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,741,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Worthington Steel by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

