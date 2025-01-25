Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 879.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.33.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO opened at $494.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.31 and a 200 day moving average of $493.00. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.33 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.46%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

