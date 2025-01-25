Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 291.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,406 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 158.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 169,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:MDU opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

