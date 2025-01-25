Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FER. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $325,256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,573,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,517,000 after buying an additional 1,326,065 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,881,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ferrovial by 5.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,628,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 89,293 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ferrovial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,564,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FER opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. Ferrovial SE has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $48.29.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

