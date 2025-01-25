Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,217 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Immunocore by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Immunocore by 6.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 69.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Immunocore Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. Immunocore Holdings plc has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.50. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $80.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

