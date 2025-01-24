Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

