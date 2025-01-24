4,072 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2 %

MDLZ opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

