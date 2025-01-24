Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $265.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.81 and a 200 day moving average of $225.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $168.86 and a 12 month high of $266.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

