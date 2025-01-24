Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $265.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average of $225.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.86 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

