Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 436 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after buying an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,460,000 after buying an additional 1,558,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,549,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,892,000 after buying an additional 551,925 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 195.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.33. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.56 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,684 shares of company stock valued at $68,444,576. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.