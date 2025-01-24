UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Exelon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.19.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

