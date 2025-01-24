MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Exelon were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,823,000 after acquiring an additional 403,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after buying an additional 1,858,502 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,402,000 after buying an additional 123,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

