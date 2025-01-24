The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $95.68 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

