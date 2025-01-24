Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 19.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Airbnb by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average of $131.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $94,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 183,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,833,547.58. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,169,543 shares of company stock valued at $155,659,368. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

