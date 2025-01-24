Northland Securities Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $144.00. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 58.59%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $1,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,947,726.41. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,149. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,367,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,792,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $937,081,000 after acquiring an additional 541,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $454,477,000 after acquiring an additional 318,416 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,844,000 after acquiring an additional 405,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after acquiring an additional 316,295 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

