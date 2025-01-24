Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on DoorDash FY2025 Earnings

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.97.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $183.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.67.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $1,356,440.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,115,085.58. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,019,333 shares of company stock valued at $177,556,541. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,645.1% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 45,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,510 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

