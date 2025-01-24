Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $531.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $488.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.07 and a 1 year high of $545.29.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.08%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

