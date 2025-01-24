Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,226 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $12,648,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,025,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $265.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.86 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $747.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.81 and a 200 day moving average of $225.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

