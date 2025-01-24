Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 4,953 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $265.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.86 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day moving average is $225.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $747.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

