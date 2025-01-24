MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 65,738 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 65,738 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $748,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,554,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,066 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,987,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5,864.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,289,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

