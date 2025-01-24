MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 45 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 31.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,548,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $869,000. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $2,896,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $325.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.68 and a 1-year high of $417.14.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,579. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

