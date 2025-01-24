Q4 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics Cut by Zacks Research

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,723,707. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,106. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $1,498,170. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.