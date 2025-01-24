What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for CFG FY2025 Earnings?

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $4.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.89. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,962,330 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after buying an additional 5,579,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after buying an additional 805,758 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after buying an additional 1,682,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,144,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,150,000 after acquiring an additional 334,386 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

