Brokers Issue Forecasts for Disc Medicine FY2025 Earnings

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Disc Medicine in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.24) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Disc Medicine news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $546,183.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,754.20. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Quisel sold 12,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $844,333.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,010.65. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,758 shares of company stock worth $5,400,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Disc Medicine by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

