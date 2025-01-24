Brokers Set Expectations for KLA FY2025 Earnings

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KLA in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $30.08 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $925.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $30.34 per share.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $795.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KLA from $850.00 to $759.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.35.
KLA Price Performance
Shares of KLA stock opened at $760.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA has a twelve month low of $581.70 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $661.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $723.50.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS.
KLA Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.
Institutional Trading of KLA
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in KLA by 655.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 27,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in KLA by 52.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KLA
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
