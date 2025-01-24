MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 75,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 148,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

