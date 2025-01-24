Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $535,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intel by 23.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 62,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Intel by 23.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,107,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,291,000 after acquiring an additional 209,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 44.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,774,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $116,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,725 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,774,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after purchasing an additional 32,319 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.81.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

