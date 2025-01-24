MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,562,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $375,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 52.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $371.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $417.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. This trade represents a 83.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,300. The trade was a 52.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,848 shares of company stock worth $55,165,099. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.