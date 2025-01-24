Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,868 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 62,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Intel by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,107,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,291,000 after acquiring an additional 209,710 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,774,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $116,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,774,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after purchasing an additional 32,319 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.81.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

