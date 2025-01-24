Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,267 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $487,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,986 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,132,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Halliburton by 22.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,367,000 after purchasing an additional 995,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,130 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,600,000 after purchasing an additional 871,789 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

