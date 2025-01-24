Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,386,032.16. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,573,009 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Melius Research raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.