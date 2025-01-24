Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Onsemi by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Up 0.4 %

ON opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on Onsemi in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

